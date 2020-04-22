Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 809 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 599,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $345.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.81.

NYSE:PAYC traded up $9.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.74. 559,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.58 and its 200-day moving average is $251.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

