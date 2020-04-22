Concorde Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $125.81. 1,943,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,867. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.98. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,768,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.