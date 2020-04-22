Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CONN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Conn’s from $15.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.83.

CONN stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.05. The company had a trading volume of 748,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,950. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41. The company has a market cap of $122.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.85.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). Conn’s had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conn’s will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 4,293.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

