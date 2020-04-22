Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.92

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $60.92 and traded as low as $59.26. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $59.31, with a volume of 9,263,800 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $2,311,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 50.3% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 24,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7,600.1% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 614,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 606,719 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

