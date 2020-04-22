Contrasting Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) & Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.5%. Monmouth R.E. Inv. pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 98.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Monmouth R.E. Inv. pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Commercial Real Estate has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Monmouth R.E. Inv. has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Monmouth R.E. Inv., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 2 1 3.00 Monmouth R.E. Inv. 1 2 3 0 2.33

Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 102.80%. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a consensus price target of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 27.38%. Given Ares Commercial Real Estate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ares Commercial Real Estate is more favorable than Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 32.23% 9.04% 2.28% Monmouth R.E. Inv. 38.88% 9.58% 3.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $114.78 million 1.97 $36.99 million $1.34 5.06 Monmouth R.E. Inv. $158.52 million 7.68 $29.80 million $0.85 14.62

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Monmouth R.E. Inv.. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monmouth R.E. Inv., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Monmouth R.E. Inv. beats Ares Commercial Real Estate on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC operates as the manager of the company. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states. In addition, we own a portfolio of REIT securities.

