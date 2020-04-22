Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.69

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.69 and traded as low as $10.02. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 330,405 shares trading hands.

CPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Cooper-Standard from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Cooper-Standard from $47.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $181.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.15.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $726.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.10 million. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.95%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Remenar purchased 3,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,586.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 127,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after buying an additional 64,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

