Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,539 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.2% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 557.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 207,493 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $4,483,000. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 56.0% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 530,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 190,516 shares during the last quarter.

IAU stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,509,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,393,166. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

