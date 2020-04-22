Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $675,692,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,798,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,977,000 after buying an additional 3,786,107 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,769,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,397 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,266,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,414,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

MS stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. 10,408,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,116,961. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,920.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,221.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

