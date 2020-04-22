Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 843.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $3,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

NYSE:UPS traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,087,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,678. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

