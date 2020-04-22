Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Buys 504 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.44.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.06. The stock had a trading volume of 570,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,424. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen acquired 52,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.37 per share, for a total transaction of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

