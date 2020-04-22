Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Buys 550 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,284 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.77. 6,461,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,462,933. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

