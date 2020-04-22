Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Buys 96 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.73.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.98. 1,188,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,140. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.36. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

