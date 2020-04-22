Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 14,242 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 0.2% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,994,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,561,000 after purchasing an additional 494,468 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,325.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 477,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,413,000 after buying an additional 444,119 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,724,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,489,000 after buying an additional 279,790 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,051,000 after buying an additional 237,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 619.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,176,000 after buying an additional 168,593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.03. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $130.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

