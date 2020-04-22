Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 136.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.8% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.4% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,211,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,842,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

