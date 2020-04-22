Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,985,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at $70,156,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,610,000 after acquiring an additional 795,212 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,901,000 after acquiring an additional 357,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,019,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,776,000 after acquiring an additional 263,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 746,005 shares of company stock worth $61,225,487. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.79. 2,745,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,202. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

