Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 135.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares during the period. Nordstrom makes up 0.1% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 61,180.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.32. 5,097,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,558. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Cleveland Research cut shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.