Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 42.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14,117.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 251,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Toyota Motor by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,409,000 after acquiring an additional 140,794 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Toyota Motor by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 308,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,332,000 after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 341,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after buying an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 293.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

NYSE:TM traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $121.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,968. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12-month low of $108.01 and a 12-month high of $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $171.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.33.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.