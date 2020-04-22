Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.2% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,542,000 after acquiring an additional 65,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 326,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $754,000.

IWB traded up $3.23 on Wednesday, hitting $153.42. 538,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,428. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $188.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.55 and its 200-day moving average is $168.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.7438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

