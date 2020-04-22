Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $217,000 Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,444,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,913,000 after acquiring an additional 114,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,424,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,628,000 after acquiring an additional 549,303 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,575,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $466,685,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,270,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,112,000 after purchasing an additional 82,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.49. 2,319,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,974. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.04. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

