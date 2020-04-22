Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $269,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,706,000 after purchasing an additional 64,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In related news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMI traded up $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,683. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.75 and a 200-day moving average of $164.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. TheStreet downgraded Cummins from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.60.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.