Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $302,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $651,802,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after buying an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,987,000 after buying an additional 4,902,150 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 339.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,350,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.91. 21,225,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,452,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,241 shares of company stock worth $704,745 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Longbow Research boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.