Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,226,702.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,042,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,029,275.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.21. 3,497,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,475,731. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

