Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $941,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up about 0.1% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,657,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745,472 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,519 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,677,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,083,000 after acquiring an additional 392,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,491 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSM traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,247,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,915,469. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $272.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Macquarie downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

