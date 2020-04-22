Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1,216.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after buying an additional 633,216 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 136.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,758,000 after buying an additional 791,163 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 123.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.0% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded up $8.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $367.17. 1,070,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,533. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.35. The company has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.94.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

