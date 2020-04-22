Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $51,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,464. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.28 and its 200 day moving average is $168.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

