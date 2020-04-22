Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 151,614 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 58,765.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 0.9% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $43.69. 3,049,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,786. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

