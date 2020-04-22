Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,596 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,273 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after buying an additional 3,213,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

QCOM stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,339,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,753,233. The company has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

