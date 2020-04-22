Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 235 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,144,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,566,000 after purchasing an additional 489,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,425,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $952,584,000 after acquiring an additional 123,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.98. 10,903,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,160,534. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.23 and its 200-day moving average is $120.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

In related news, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,031.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

