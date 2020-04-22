Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Moody’s by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,559,273,000 after acquiring an additional 144,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,587,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,411,000 after buying an additional 95,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,768,000 after buying an additional 129,385 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Moody’s by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,590,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,939,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,120,000 after buying an additional 35,994 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCO traded up $11.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.83. 788,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,609. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.57 and a 200 day moving average of $232.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,624 shares of company stock worth $14,881,827. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

