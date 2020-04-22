Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,972 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 46,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 179,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45.

SHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Shinhan Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.