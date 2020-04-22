Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,420 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Infosys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,427,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,657,000 after purchasing an additional 266,076 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Infosys by 59.9% during the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 27,838,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,580,000 after buying an additional 10,426,585 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Infosys by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 24,216,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,890,000 after buying an additional 3,765,020 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,838,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,057,000 after buying an additional 5,030,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Infosys by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,486,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,139,000 after buying an additional 420,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,936,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,093,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

