Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 714 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 138.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $809,649.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,336,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $577,962.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,893,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock traded up $5.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.69. 2,116,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,196. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.