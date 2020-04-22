Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 882,882 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5,458.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 14.7% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. owned about 0.75% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $106,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VV traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.70. 295,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,879. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $156.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.85.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

