Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $95,147,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 550,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 465.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 352,711 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after purchasing an additional 290,361 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $15,067,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 999,803 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 267,819 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $420,833.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,196,163.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,437,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,971 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.23. 928,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,245. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cascend Securities decreased their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.77.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

