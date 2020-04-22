Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total value of $7,262,655.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,695,367.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total transaction of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,679,405.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTD traded up $20.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $704.20. 151,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,592. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $873.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $685.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $732.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $712.44.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

