Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP stock traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,417. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $395.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.70.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.