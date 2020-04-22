COVA Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $351,925.54 and approximately $652,892.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014072 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.02703301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00220607 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00059432 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00051436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

