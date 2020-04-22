Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) shares fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $7.89, 592,744 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,540,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

CVET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.29 million. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Covetrus Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Covetrus by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,133,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after buying an additional 262,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter valued at $33,241,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,647,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,355 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth about $17,238,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Covetrus by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

