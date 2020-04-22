Cullen/Frost Bankers Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 561 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 835% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 put options.

Shares of CFR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 603,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,362. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $103.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.05.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.89.

In related news, Director Chris Avery purchased 3,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $235,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

