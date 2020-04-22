Custodian REIT PLC (LON:CREI) Plans GBX 1.66 Dividend

Custodian REIT PLC (LON:CREI) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CREI opened at GBX 92.16 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.29. Custodian REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 120.60 ($1.59).

Custodian REIT Company Profile

Custodian REIT aims to be the Real Estate Investment Trust of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate. Custodian REIT plc was launched as a main-market-listed, property investment company on the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014.

