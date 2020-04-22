CUTcoin Market Cap Hits $2.29 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $113.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.02700880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00220791 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00059477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin’s total supply is 99,185,031 coins and its circulating supply is 95,185,031 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

