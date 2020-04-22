Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CYBR. First Analysis lowered Cyberark Software from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.85. The stock had a trading volume of 427,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,877. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. Cyberark Software has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cyberark Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Cyberark Software by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 52,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

