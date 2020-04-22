Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Shares Down 4.9%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $3.92, approximately 1,271,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 624,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.40). Equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.9 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,364 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 7.38% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

