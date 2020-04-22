Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Cut by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 2.7% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $6.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.16. The stock had a trading volume of 367,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,130. The company has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.80 and its 200-day moving average is $147.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

