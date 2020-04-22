DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Shares Up 11.5%

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)’s share price shot up 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.68, 77,542 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,567,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DCP shares. ValuEngine cut DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Don Baldridge purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 20,689 shares in the company, valued at $126,616.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kempen Wouter T. Van acquired 64,500 shares of DCP Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 107,425 shares of company stock worth $820,863. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $750,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 943,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 149,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 85,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

