Delek Logistics Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,440 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,310% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth $828,000. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Shares of DKL stock traded up $5.17 on Wednesday, hitting $13.98. 3,686,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,120. The company has a market capitalization of $229.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.78. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $138.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 61.17%. On average, analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKL. Wells Fargo & Co raised Delek Logistics Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered Delek Logistics Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Delek Logistics Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.