Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Short Interest Down 5.9% in March

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 9,469,800 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 752,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.
In other Denali Therapeutics news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $27,817.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,006,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,606,386.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $93,640.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,013 shares in the company, valued at $428,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,902,426 shares of company stock valued at $79,018,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $10,862,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 740.74% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on DNLI. Wedbush raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
