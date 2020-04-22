Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) was up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 1,270,586 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 17,008,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens downgraded Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.57 million, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.84.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $310.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Denbury Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 372,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 171,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Denbury Resources by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Denbury Resources by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

