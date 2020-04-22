DEX (DEX) Price Hits $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One DEX token can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $808,444.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DEX has traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.02700880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00220791 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00059477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

