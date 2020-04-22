DigitalNote One Day Trading Volume Reaches $574.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $574.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00798522 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 75.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.